Palaniswami visits Nagapattinam villages, inspects cyclone damage

MP Selvaraj seeks multipurpose shelters in every panchayat to help people during calamities; MLA Thamimun Ansari seeks Rs 25,000 per acre of crops damaged 

Published: 10th December 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday visited villages in Nagapattinam and took stock of damage to crops owing to the recent cyclones. As early as 7 am, he visited fields in Mozhaiyur village in Mayiladuthurai block, then proceeded to Karunganni in Keezhaiyur block and finally inspected Nalladai in Sembanarkoil block in the evening. 

He interacted with farmers and disbursed aid to victims at a relief camp in Pazhankallimedu. According to officials, inundation in Nagapattinam district stood at 80,000 hectares. Nagapattinam MP M Selvaraj, who met Palaniswami on Tuesday night at Velankanni, requested him to build multipurpose shelters in every panchayat as the coastal district is vulnerable to natural calamities such as rain and cyclone every year. 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday visited the
Dharmapuram Aadhenam Mutt

Selvaraj also sought  a relief of Rs 25,000 for houses fully destroyed by cyclone Burevi,  Rs 10,000 for partly damaged houses and compensation for loss of cattle. The MP also sought a relief of Rs 30,000 per acre of paddy crops damaged. Nagapattinam MLA Thamimun Ansari requested Health Minister C Vijayabaskar to upgrade the hospital in Nagore and primary health centre in Thittacheri. 

Ansari also requested Palaniswami to renovate the damaged perimeter walls of Nagore Aandavar Dargah under Disaster Management Relief and provide relief of Rs 25,000 per acre of crops damaged by cyclone Burevi. Palaniswami promised to sanction funds for the repair work. Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association demanded a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for paddy crops affected by heavy rains. 

Association’s State secretary PS Masilamani, on Wednesday, presented a petition to Palaniswami, who visited Tiruvarur. Masilamani said rainwater from Tiruchy and Thanjavur flooded paddy fields at Tiruvarur and Nagappattinam. Samba paddy, which were in flowering stage, are badly damaged. Around 40 per cent of the land in the Delta districts are owned by temple trusts, and farmers, who raise crop on these lands, are denied cultivation certificates by village administrative officers.

Velankanni Shrine Basilica, where he was given a ceremonial welcome

Owing to this, they could not insure their crops. Hence, to enable them get the compensation, the sharecroppers should be added in the revenue accounts, Masilamani said. Palaniswami also visited three important places of worship in Nagapattinam district on Wednesday. He first visited Velankanni Shrine Basilica, where he was given a ceremonial welcome. He then visited the Nagore Dargah, where he was welcomed by the  trustees. Palaniswami finally visited the Dharmapuram Aadhenam Mutt and met the seer, 27th Guru Maha Sannithanam Shrila Shri Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambandha Swamigal. 

Foundation stone
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, will lay the foundation for the Government Veterinary College and Research Institute at Veerapandi village in Theni district via video conference on Thursday. District Collector, MPs and MLAs will take part in the event.

