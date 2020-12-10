STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities take toll to 617 

The two deceased were from the Puducherry region, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

Published: 10th December 2020 12:49 PM

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry logged 24 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more people succumbed to the infection pushing the toll in the union territory to 617, a top Health department official said on Thursday.

The two did not have any comorbidities, he said, adding one of them aged 45 years died of septic shock and refractory hypoxemia while the other (aged 72) succumbed to Covid pneumonia and ARDS.

Mohan Kumar said the Health department examined 1,570 samples during the last 24 hours and found 24 to be positive for coronavirus.

While the Puducherry region accounted for 12 of the 24 fresh cases, the Karaikal and Mahe regions reported six each.

Yanam did not report any fresh case, the Health department Director said.

As many as 18 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 97.35 per cent respectively.

Mohan Kumar said that as many as 4.28 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 3.85 lakh of them were negative.

He said that the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in the union territory stood at 37,363.

While 374 cases were active, as many as 36,372 patients had recovered and were discharged so far.

