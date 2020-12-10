STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin will be soon sent behind bars: Kadambur Raju

“Instead of promising people welfare schemes, the Opposition party leaders are accusing the ruling party leaders of corruption.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju

Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur Raju has said that the AIADMK will send DMK president MK Stalin to jail in the Sadiq Basha and Anna Nagar Ramesh’s murder cases on returning to power, once again, after the 2021 Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, Raju said DMK deputy general secretary A Raja and Stalin were levelling charges against AIADMK leaders owing to fear of being jailed in 2G and other cases.

“Instead of promising people welfare schemes, the Opposition party leaders are accusing the ruling party leaders of corruption. Raja is not completely out of the 2G case as the CBI, which did not produce proper evidence before the special court, has gone for an appeal in the case.

During his visit to the Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated this,” said Raju. He said parties in alliance with the DMK will soon join the AIADMK-led alliance to fight the 2021 Assembly polls.

Fulfil demands of govt doctors, says Stalin
Chennai: MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the State government to fulfil the long-pending demands of government doctors.  Stalin alleged that the government was “not paying heed” to their demands. “The government is yet to start paying the doctors revised wages as per the assurance of the Chief Minister and the Health Minister, though it’s been almost a year since the doctors withdrew their protest staged in this connection.” He urged the government to take steps to drop departmental action against government doctors and provide 50 per cent reservation for them in super specialty PG medical courses.

Parties urge Southern  Rly to resume suburban services
Chennai:  Leaders of various political parties on Wednesday urged to  the Southern Railway to resume sub-urban train services to help students and working-class people.      CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said in a press release, “While the State government granted permission to operate buses with full capacity, suburban train services have not resumed. The poor, working-class and downtrodden have to spend at least 25 per cent of their income on their transportation facility due to the bus fare. The CPM State committee urges the Southern Railway to resume the complete suburban train service.”    MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday tweeted, ”Poor students are depending on suburban trains to reach the city. The government should take action”.

Stalin wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday
Chennai:  DMK president MK Stalin extended birthday wishes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday on Wednesday. Stalin tweeted, “On behalf of the DMK, I extend my birthday wishes to the president of @INCIndia, Thirumathi Sonia Gandhi. Wish her many more years of public service.”

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp