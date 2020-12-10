STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu bovine breeding law put on hold?

A section of owners, who rear bulls for Jallikattu, have demanded for the removal of a few provisions of the Act for ‘discouraging’ rearing of bulls.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

bull

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Express)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stiff resistance from a section of bull owners is likely to delay the implementation of Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act 2019, which was enacted with an objective to regularise cross breeding of cattle. Though the State government maintained that rules were being framed with the support of an expert committee for the implementation of the law, it is reliably learnt that the law is unlikely to come into effect anytime soon due to fear of political ramifications.

A section of owners, who rear bulls for Jallikattu, have demanded for the removal of a few provisions of the Act for ‘discouraging’ rearing of bulls. The Act mandates that the bulls used for cross breeding with cows have to be registered online with the government, and the registration has to be renewed every two years. It also restricts mating of indigenous bulls with exotic and crossbred cows.

Obtaining a breeding soundness certificate from veterinarian, before mating, has also been made mandatory. In the event of complaints on the breeding fitness, the officials are empowered to enter the bull owner’s premises without any notice to examine the bull’s breeding fitness. In case, an unfit bull engaged in cross breeding with a cow, the bull owner will be penalized an amount of Rs 50,000.

Official sources told Express that the concerns raised by the bull owners were being looked into. A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, said there were several misinterpretations among the bull owners about the new law. “The Act did not impose any restrictions on the natural mating between bull and cow.

It only demands breeding soundness certificate of the bull before engaging it for mating. Rules are being framed keeping in mind the bull owners are not affected.” The rules, which are being framed, may be tweaked to ensure that bull owners are not subjected to any harassment at the hands of officials.

It is learnt that the penal provision in the Act for mating bull with cow without breeding certificate, which is now fixed at Rs 50,000, is likely to be reviewed. Similarly, the permission for officials to inspect the houses of farmers may also be given with riders.  

Presently, artificial insemination for cattle is being done only at veterinary dispensaries run by the Animal Husbandry Department. The semen doses are also being manufactured by the government. There is no law that regularises frozen semen production and artificial insemination at private labs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act Bovine breeding Tamil Nadu government
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp