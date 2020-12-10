Tamil Nadu bovine breeding law put on hold?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stiff resistance from a section of bull owners is likely to delay the implementation of Tamil Nadu Bovine Breeding Act 2019, which was enacted with an objective to regularise cross breeding of cattle. Though the State government maintained that rules were being framed with the support of an expert committee for the implementation of the law, it is reliably learnt that the law is unlikely to come into effect anytime soon due to fear of political ramifications.

A section of owners, who rear bulls for Jallikattu, have demanded for the removal of a few provisions of the Act for ‘discouraging’ rearing of bulls. The Act mandates that the bulls used for cross breeding with cows have to be registered online with the government, and the registration has to be renewed every two years. It also restricts mating of indigenous bulls with exotic and crossbred cows.

Obtaining a breeding soundness certificate from veterinarian, before mating, has also been made mandatory. In the event of complaints on the breeding fitness, the officials are empowered to enter the bull owner’s premises without any notice to examine the bull’s breeding fitness. In case, an unfit bull engaged in cross breeding with a cow, the bull owner will be penalized an amount of Rs 50,000.

Official sources told Express that the concerns raised by the bull owners were being looked into. A Gnanasekaran, Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, said there were several misinterpretations among the bull owners about the new law. “The Act did not impose any restrictions on the natural mating between bull and cow.

It only demands breeding soundness certificate of the bull before engaging it for mating. Rules are being framed keeping in mind the bull owners are not affected.” The rules, which are being framed, may be tweaked to ensure that bull owners are not subjected to any harassment at the hands of officials.

It is learnt that the penal provision in the Act for mating bull with cow without breeding certificate, which is now fixed at Rs 50,000, is likely to be reviewed. Similarly, the permission for officials to inspect the houses of farmers may also be given with riders.

Presently, artificial insemination for cattle is being done only at veterinary dispensaries run by the Animal Husbandry Department. The semen doses are also being manufactured by the government. There is no law that regularises frozen semen production and artificial insemination at private labs.