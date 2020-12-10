Will file complaint against Stalin, Raja: Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji told reporters in Srivilliputtur on Wednesday that he is planning to file a complaint against DMK leader MK Stalin and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja for their disrespectful comments about former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The DMK cadre, sources said, have filed a complaint against the Minister for using disrespectful language against Stalin and Raja at Virudhunagar, seeking his arrest. Retorting to this move, the Minister said he is also planning to file a complaint against both the DMK leaders, after discussing the matter with the AIADMK leadership.

Taking a jibe at the Leader of the Opposition, Rajenthra Bhalaji said people are in need of leaders who work on the field level and not someone who speaks through a computer screen. Jayalalithaa’s former counsel N Jothi is a legal expert, the Minister said wondering whether Raja, also an advocate, has the guts to debate with him.