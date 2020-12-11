STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM supporting Centre’s farm laws to stay in power: Kanimozhi

Replying to a query on Rajinikanth, she said that the actor’s political plunge would not make any impact on DMK’s vote bank.

Kanimozhi

MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK women’s wing leader and Thoothukudi MP MK Kanimozhi said that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami is supporting the new farm laws introduced by the Central government to remain in power. 

Addressing newspersons during campaign ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ in the city on Thursday, she said that due to the farm laws, people would face hardships as public distribution system will get affected.

She expressed hope that the present political alliance with DMK would continue for the upcoming assembly election and said that her party chief MK Stalin would decide on including new party in their alliance.

Replying to a query on Rajinikanth, she said that the actor’s political plunge would not make any impact on DMK’s vote bank.

