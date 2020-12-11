Coast Guard, DRI foil bid to smuggle gold using fishing boat in Gulf of Mannar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a daring midnight joint operation with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Indian Coast Guard ship C432 seized 9.7 Kg of gold from a fishing boat Sailor of Manali tivu at Gulf of Mannar.

Five men have been detained and joint investigation is in progress. The operation was launched at 10 am on Thursday with DRI team onboard Coast Guard ship and the movement was closely monitored till the boat was apprehended red handed.

Recently, in a joint operation, Indian Coast Guard has stumbled across a major drug consignment from Pakistan in a Sri Lankan boat in the high seas south of Thoothukudi.

A total of 99 packets of heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and a Thuraya satellite phone set were found in the empty fuel tank on the boat.

