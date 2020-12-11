DMDK will announce alliance plans in January

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Stating that DMDK is yet to devise its strategy to face Assembly elections, its Deputy General Secretary LK Sudhish said an announcement on their alliance could be expected in January. Speaking to media persons after a closed-door meeting with senior party members in Dharmapuri, Sudhish exuded confidence that the Vijaykanth-led party would play a key role in the 2021 polls.