JIPMER doctor, Russian national, five others arrested for peddling ganja, Ketamine

Inspector Suresh Babu said the incident came to light during a raid in connection to 'immoral trafficking' at a lodge on 100 feet road.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Further investigation is underway. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A doctor working in JIPMER, a Russian national from Auroville and five others, including a woman from Bengaluru, were arrested on Thursday for having connections in a drug racket caught peddling Ganja and Ketamine.

Inspector Suresh Babu said the incident came to light during a raid in connection to 'immoral trafficking' at a lodge on 100 feet road. A girl from Bengaluru and a youth from Nettapakkam were found in inebriated condition with ganja, drugs and syringes in the room.

Following the arrest of Devanathan and the woman, interrogation led to a man named Ivan, the Russian national who allegedly supplied the ganja and Ketamine injection to Devanathan. 

Ivan said that he got Ketamine and Ganja from a 32-year-Felix of Lawspet, who also supplied LSD and MDMA to Auroville and JIPMER. 

On further investigation, it was found that Felix supplied ganja to Dr. Duraiarasan, a doctor working in JIPMER Anesthesia department, and in turn got Ketamine injections used for Anasthesia during surgery from him. 

"The doctor not only indulged in abuse of drugs but also supplied it to other doctors", the police said. 

Felix said that he obtained Ganja from a 23-year old man called Parthsarathy from Villianur. The police seized the ganja from Felix and five ampoules of Ketamine from Dr Duraiarasan. Seven people were arrested in total.

Further investigation is underway.

