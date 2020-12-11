O Panneerselvam bats for gender equality

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday wondered why shouldn’t the post of a Chief Minister be shared equally by a woman and a man, for two and a half years each.

Speaking at a seminar on elimination of violence against women, organised by the Department of Planning and Development in Chennai on Thursday, Panneerselvam said, “Women and men should be treated equally in every respect.” He also made references to a speech by the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, who said that the department has a women workers and is functioning efficiently.

Stating that women self-help groups should act as courts for delivering justice for crimes against women and children in their vicinity, the Deputy Chief Minister also said that an equal position to women will pave way for huge social transformation. Such an equal atmosphere will create better opportunities for women, he added during the seminar.