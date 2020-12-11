STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami lays foundation for veterinary college in Theni district

Chief Minister also launches distribution of bicycles free of cost to class 11 students

Published: 11th December 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation for a veterinary college-cum-research centre at Veerapandi village in Theni district, through video conference. According to a press release, the institute would come up on 253.64 acres at a cost of Rs 265.87 crore, to cater to medical requirements of cattle in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Theni districts. 

As the college is located near Kerala border, it would also provide significant opportunities for marketing dairy products. The institution would have 15 departments, modern lab facilities besides dairy and meat processing units. Forty students will be admitted in the coming academic year.

The CM also launched distribution of bicycles free of cost to class 11 students. This year, bicycles will be distributed to 5,45,166 students (3,06,710 girls and 2,38,456 boys) at a cost of Rs 214.79 crore.  Nine students received it from Palaniswami at the secretariat on Thursday. 

The scheme for providing bicycles to students from SC/ST communities was introduced by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2001-02. Three years later, this scheme was extended to all students studying in government and government-aided schools.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi, Backward Classes Development Minister S Valarmathi and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
veterinary college Theni Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp