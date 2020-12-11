Palaniswami lays foundation for veterinary college in Theni district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday laid the foundation for a veterinary college-cum-research centre at Veerapandi village in Theni district, through video conference. According to a press release, the institute would come up on 253.64 acres at a cost of Rs 265.87 crore, to cater to medical requirements of cattle in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Theni districts.

As the college is located near Kerala border, it would also provide significant opportunities for marketing dairy products. The institution would have 15 departments, modern lab facilities besides dairy and meat processing units. Forty students will be admitted in the coming academic year.

The CM also launched distribution of bicycles free of cost to class 11 students. This year, bicycles will be distributed to 5,45,166 students (3,06,710 girls and 2,38,456 boys) at a cost of Rs 214.79 crore. Nine students received it from Palaniswami at the secretariat on Thursday.

The scheme for providing bicycles to students from SC/ST communities was introduced by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2001-02. Three years later, this scheme was extended to all students studying in government and government-aided schools.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan, Adi Dravida Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi, Backward Classes Development Minister S Valarmathi and senior officials were present on the occasion.