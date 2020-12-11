STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry Congress advises MLA John Kumar to reconsider decision to join  BJP

Referring to John Kumar's statement to evening newspapers that he would certainly join the BJP, Subramanian said that the issue has been appraised to party high command.

Congress MLA A John Kumar’s meeting BJP’s Puducherry unit in-charge, Nirmal Kumar Surana

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president AV Subramanian on Friday said his party's estranged MLA A John Kumar of Kamaraj Nagar constituency should reconsider his decision to join BJP as the demands put forth by the MLA is under active consideration of the AICC.

Referring to John Kumar's statement to evening newspapers that he would certainly join the BJP, Subramanian said that the issue has been appraised to party high command. The PPCC will follow as per the direction of the party high command, he said.

John Kumar had earlier revealed twice that he had met BJP in charge for Puducherry Nirmal Kumar Surana, in Bengaluru. Subramanian said that the PPCC and AICC are well aware that John Kumar had met Nirmal Kumar six months back to escape from the trouble of Income Tax raids. Hence his meeting Nirmal Kumar again (on Puducherry Tindivanum) has not come as a shock to the Congress party.

The only regret is that John Kumar is losing his good opportunities in Congress, said Subramanian, adding that the party knows the MLA's strength and weakness well and can provide him with the right opportunities. The PCC Chief reminded him that  BJP is ‘betraying’ the backward class and scheduled caste people by not providing the reservation in employment and education as ensured in the Constitution. 

The PPCC chief pointed out that when John Kumar resigned his  Nellithope MLA seat for facilitating chief minister Narayanasamy to contest and become a member of the territorial assembly, it was decided to appoint him as a nominated member to the Assembly. However, the Lt. Governor appointed three BJP activists as nominated members to all the three posts, without the approval of the cabinet. Hence as an alternative arrangement, he was allowed to contest the Kamaraj Nagar constituency which he won and became an MLA, said, Subramanian.

