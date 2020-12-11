Puducherry MLA files breach of privilege complaint against PWD official

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan has given a breach of privilege complaint against an Assistant Engineer of PWD (Irrigation Division) to Speaker VP Sivakozhunthu alleging negligence of duty during the recent flooding of the TV Nagar.

In his complaint the MLA stated that a portion of the Karuvadikuppam canal at TV Nagar near Dhobi Khana was damaged during Nivar cyclone, causing flooding and inundation of the entire area. This was brought to the notice of the PWD authorities on the same day.

The Chief Engineer along with his team of officials on November 24, inspected the damaged area and instructed, Assistant engineer of Irrigation Division, Pavadai present at the site, to make a 4 feet high barricade with sand bags to arrest the flood water.

Next day the Engineer made only one row of sand bags that did not comply with four feet height to address the problem, said Manikandan. As the problem was not resolved, in the public interest he tried contacting the Assistant Engineer by calling him more than 25 times, but he has neither picked up his calls nor attended the work.

As the Assistant Engineer had not bothered to hear his grievance and disrespected him, he urged the Speaker to take action for breach of privilege against him.

