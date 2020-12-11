STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry MLA files breach of privilege complaint against PWD official

In his complaint the MLA stated that a portion of the Karuvadikuppam canal at TV Nagar near Dhobi Khana was damaged during Nivar cyclone,  causing flooding and inundation of the entire area.

Published: 11th December 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

CYlone_PONDI_EPS01

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar lashed Puducherry and TN on Thursday, uprooting trees, damaging electric poles (Photo | G Pattabiraman/EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan has given a breach of privilege complaint against an Assistant Engineer of PWD (Irrigation Division) to Speaker VP Sivakozhunthu alleging negligence of duty during the recent flooding of the TV Nagar.

In his complaint the MLA stated that a portion of the Karuvadikuppam canal at TV Nagar near Dhobi Khana was damaged during Nivar cyclone,  causing flooding and inundation of the entire area. This was brought to the notice of the PWD authorities on the same day.

The Chief Engineer along with his team of officials on November 24,  inspected the damaged area and instructed, Assistant engineer of Irrigation Division, Pavadai present at the site, to make a 4 feet high barricade with sand bags to arrest the flood water.

Next day the Engineer made only one row of sand bags that did not comply with four feet height to address the problem, said Manikandan. As the problem was not resolved, in the public interest he tried contacting the Assistant Engineer by calling him more than 25 times, but he has neither picked up his calls nor attended the work.

As the Assistant Engineer had not bothered to hear his grievance and disrespected him, he urged the Speaker to take action for breach of privilege against him.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Puducherry cyclone
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp