Rajinikanth won't launch party, enter politics, scoffs DMDK's LK Sudhish

DMDK too was founded by a film star -- Vijayakant -- in 2005. Sudhish is Vijayakanth’s brother-in-law.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Rajinikanth will not launch his party, said DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudhish on Thursday. Asked about the superstar’s political entry, Sudhish claimed that the star would not launch his party.

"I know for sure that he will not enter politics. He has been saying that he will for over 30 years now. So far, he has not launched a party and nothing of that sort will happen in the future either,” he claimed. DMDK too was founded by a film star -- Vijayakant -- in 2005. Sudhish is Vijayakanth’s brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, he evaded the question of whether the DMDK will continue in the AIADMK-led alliance and said the party had yet to devise a strategy for the 2021 assembly election in Tamil Nadu. However, a decision is likely in January. 

"Dharmapuri is the first constituency in which the DMDK has initiated pre-poll discussions with party members. So far, a decision has not been made on whether DMDK, a people's party, will have an alliance. An announcement in this regard can be expected in January 2021," he said.

Regarding the controversial farm acts, he said the party supports the farming community and urged the Centre to withdraw the Bill.s The AIADMK, meanwhile, has defended the acts. 

About the release of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case accused, Sudhish said that Vijayakanth had made multiple appeals to the governor requesting the release of Perarivalan and others. “Our fight for their release will continue," he added. 

