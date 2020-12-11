Security guard locks horns with thief, rewarded

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Can’t say that security guard Ruthrapathy did not give any warning to the thief, who tried to break open an ATM here, on December 4. Now, a few words for you, Mr Thief: If Ruthrapathy’s Ayyanar-like posture did not send shivers down your spine, his billhook moustache should have, for sure.

Yet you conveniently ignored those signals and had the temerity to lock horns with our Ramanathapuram bull (read Ruthrapathy). Look what happened to you now! We saw you scurrying out of the ATM like a rat up a drain, thanks to CCTV footage. Hope the beatings are not that bad (facepalm, for real).

It was indeed a night to remember for I Ruthrapathy (50), who guards the private bank ATM near Roman Church in Ramanathapuram town. Now, Ruthrapathy narrates the story: “I mistook the accused for a lorry driver at first. Armed with an iron rod, the man ordered me to switch off the lights and CCTV cameras. When I resisted, he began thrashing me.

I fought back, subdued him and removed his helmet.” Unfortunately, the thief escaped. Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, on Wednesday, honoured Ruthrapathy and handed over a cheque of Rs 5,000 given by the bank. Fun Fact: Following the incident, Ruthrapathy’s family locked him inside the house (yes, for real) to prevent him from going to work.