Will definitely participate in Tamil Nadu polls: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri

Asked if he would join hands with Rajini, he joked that he would act in a movie with the actor if given a chance before departing amid the chuckles from the media scrum. 

MK Alagiri

Ousted DMK leader MK Alagiri (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: MK Alagiri on Thursday kept speculation about his next moves alive by telling reporters in Madurai that the next Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu would definitely see his participation.

The leader who was expelled from the DMK in 2014 has been seeking a return to the party, which is currently being led by younger brother MK Stalin.

Asked how he would participate in the 2021 polls, he gave a cryptic response.

"Launching a political party, entering into an alliance or even voting in the polls are all forms of participation. I will certainly participate in the upcoming election,” he said.

Earlier on December 1, Alagiri told reporters who asked if he would be launching a party soon that he would take a decision after consulting his supporters.

Pressed further, he teased the reporters by stating that he was still thinking about when to hold a meeting to think about his political future. 

On Thursday, the former union minister was asked if he had greeted his “close friend Rajinikanth” for the announcement of his political entry.

Alagiri said he had personally wished the actor. Asked if he would join hands with Rajini, he joked that he would act in a movie with the actor if given a chance before departing amid the chuckles from the media scrum. 

