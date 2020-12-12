STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

38 fresh cases of coronavirus in Puducherry, tally rises to 37,444

The toll remained 619 as no related deaths were reported in the union territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (File Photo | Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444.

The toll remained 619 as no related deaths were reported in the union territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that Puducherry region registered 17 new cases of infection out of the total 38 cases followed by Karaikal (six) and Mahe (15).

Yanam region did not report any fresh case of infection.

The Director said 59 patients were discharged during last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 percent and 97.42 percent respectively now.

The Director also said that of the total 4.31 lakh samples tested so far 3.90 lakh turned out to be negative.

While 346 cases were active, 36,479 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp