Chennai-Salem expressway project: Farmers announce protests

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Representatives of farmers’ organisations from five districts have announced a series of protests from December 28 against the controversial Chennai-Salem Eight Lane Expressway project, for which the Supreme Court has cleared the way for land acquisition.

An urgent meeting of representatives of farmers, belonging to the Movement Against Eight Lane Expressway, was convened in Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. General secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association P Shanmugam and general secretary of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Farmers Association D Ravindran presided over the meeting.

Representatives of farmers from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram districts discussed in depth the consequences of the SC judgment and their next course of action. They decided to restart the protests demanding both State and Centre to abandon the project.

“We have decided to hold a series of protests. The farmers, with their family members, will lay siege to collectorates in the five districts on Decemeber 8 pressing for abandoning the project,” Shanmugam said on Friday.