Coimbatore are people happy with AIADMK govt: SP Velumani

Velumani, who also took part in a review meeting at the Collectoratre, said the IT park will give a boost to the sector in terms of growth on the lines of Chennai and Bengaluru.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The new IT park which is coming up at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore district will provide direct employment to 20,000 people and indirect employment to 40,000 people, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development SP Velumani, who was present at the construction site, told reporters on Friday.

Velumani, who also took part in a review meeting at the Collectoratre, said the IT park will give a boost to the sector in terms of growth on the lines of Chennai and Bengaluru. On farmers’ demand of implementing the Anaimalaiayaru - Nallaru Water Project, Velumani said the government is reviewing the scheme and will implement it soon.

Replying to DMK MP Kanimozhi’s comment on the State government’s developmental works in Coimbatore, Velumani said, “We have surpassed the expectations of Coimbatore people. The  AIADMK government has announced the Metro Rail Project for Coimbatore and the process is underway.

The government has also allotted a sum of `230 crore to rejuvenate the Noyyal River basin. Kanimozhi does not know about Coimbatore properly and is just reading out what has been written by someone and given to her.” The Minister also said the AIADMK will continue to stay in power after the 2021 Assembly polls.
 

