Female jumbo electrocuted by farm fence

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 40-year-old female elephant was electrocuted to death after it came in contact with an illegal electric fence near Papanasam. The body of the elephant was found on Friday early morning.

Kadayam Forest Range officials arrested a 65-year-old farmer, S Chellakutti (65), a resident of Anavankudiyiruppu near Aruchalapuram for installing the electric fence around his 2-acre paddy field illegally. Forest officials said that due to the repeated intrusion of wild animals including deer and elephant, he installed the electric fencing.

