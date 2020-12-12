Four arrested for deer hunting near Minjur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons were arrested on Friday morning near Minjur for poaching a deer using a licensed gun. The arrested are Narasimman (54) of Erukkancheri, licence holder of the gun, Bharanidharan (42) of Manali, Nagaraj (35) of Manali and Tamilselvan (40) of Sholavaram.

A team, including constable Mohammed Asik and home guard Jeevanadham from Tiruvallur police, were conducting vehicle check in Kurinji Reddypalayam in Minjur around 4 am on Friday.

The team intercepted a car and found a deer carcass. Police said the animal was hunted on Thursday night near Mothambakkam Lake in Minjur and the gun used for the crime was a single barrel 12-bore shotgun.

The car and 12 cartridges were seized and the four were arrested immediately, police said, adding that they were handed over to Gummidipoondi Forest Department for further investigation. “We are examining Narasimman’s licence to check for any disparities, in this” said a police officer.