STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

JIPMER doctor, Russian national among seven held for peddling ganja

Devanathan, and the woman led to Ivan, the Russian national who allegedly supplied the ganja and ketamine injections to Devanathan.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Seven persons, including a doctor working in JIPMER and a Russian national residing at Auroville, were arrested for selling and abusing ganja and ketamine, used for pain relief and anaesthesia, on Thursday.

Inspector Suresh Babu said the arrests followed a raid at a lodge on 100-feet Road, when a girl from Bengaluru and a youth from Nettapakkam were found with ganja and drug syringes in the room. Inquiries with the youth, Devanathan, and the woman led to Ivan, the Russian national who allegedly supplied the ganja and ketamine injections to Devanathan.

According to police, Ivan had said that he bought ketamine and ganja from Felix (32) of Lawspet, who also supplied LSD and MDMA at Auroville and JIPMER. Soon, Felix was nabbed and it was found that he supplied ganja to Dr Duraiarasan, a doctor working at the JIPMER Anaesthesia Department and in return, received ketamine injections used for anesthetic purposes during surgery, from the doctor.

Duraiarasan not only indulged in drug abuse himself, but also supplied drugs to other doctors, said the police. Felix also told police that he obtained ganja from Parthsarathy (23) of Villianur. Police seized ganja from Felix and five ampoules of ketamine from Duraiarasan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Russian Auroville
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp