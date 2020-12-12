STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
License of Ravi Kumar Distilleries cancelled for 'irregularities' by Puducherry Excise Commissioner

Excise Commissioner cum Licensing Authority Abhijit Vijay Chaudhari, who issued the order recently, stated that the license to manufacture, bottling liquor and storage have been cancelled.

Sources in the Excise department suspect that the scam would be to an extent of around Rs 300 crores. (Representational Photo| EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Excise Commissioner cancelled the license of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Limited at Katterikuppam after finding various 'irregularities' which also includes removal of IMFL products from the factory without payment of Excise Duty and other violation of conditions under Puducherry Excise Act.

The distillery which commenced operations in 1999-2000, has been found wanting in affixing holograms, excess stock than the permitted quantity, evasion of excise duty to the government and other violations.

The Excise department on inspection of the distillery from June 2 to June 4 2020 found that production of 66,624 bottles without affixing holograms from January 15 to March 19 2020. 

There has been usage of 1,69,092 holograms without corresponding bottling of liquor. The department also found utilization of 40,000 litres of water on January 8 without corresponding production and 755 cases found in excess in the bonded warehouse.

On careful examination, the Excise department observed that on June 4, the distillery had stocked 3,02,697 litres in 33,633 cases which was found to be in excess of their licenced capacity of 56,700 bulk litres (6,300 cases). 

The distillery was found to have dispatched more quantity beyond their license permit with 800 cases to Meenakshi Wines, though 500 cases were allowed and 650 to Andaman though 280 cases were permitted.

Inspection of distillery and several wholesale and retail outlets across Puducherry reveal that holograms were affixed only in 75 per cent of the bottles of 90 ml cases, leaving the remaining bottles without hologram. The holograms were found affixed on bottles at the top of the cases, while those below were without hologram, stated the Commissioner.

Sources in the Excise department suspect that the scam would be to an extent of around Rs 300 crores.

Comments

