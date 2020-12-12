Madurai villagers seek MP Su Venkatesan’s help to halt pipeline laying by IOC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan inspected a village in Kottampatti block on Friday after its residents submitted petition against the laying of gas pipeline on their farms. Villagers also alleged disparities in the payment of compensation by IOC.

According to sources, the IOC laid a pipeline on a stretch of 680 km in 2005 from Manali to Kappalur. Having obtained Right of Use for the lands, officials said they would lay a new gas pipeline along the existing pipeline and pay enhanced compensation.

On November 12, IOCL officials suddenly occupied the lands and began the works to lay another gas pipeline without conducting public hearing. Following protests, the officials stopped work but crops were damaged in the process. The villagers urged the MP to ensure proper compensation and direct irrigation facility by linking the Periyar canal with Cauvery. Venkatesan assured them of swift action.