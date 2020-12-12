No new quarrying licences in Madurai region: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the State to not provide any fresh quarrying or mining licence in Madurai district until further orders. Stating that mining has resulted in over-exploitation of natural resources in and around the Madurai region, the court directed the State to expedite the installation of cameras across the State and district borders by the month end.

The issue relates to a PIL petition moved by Traffic KR Ramaswamy in 2014 that the State had incurred a heavy loss owing to irregularities in granting mining lease. On September 11, 2014, the then first bench of Chief Justice SK Kaul (now judge of Supreme Court) and Justice Puspha Sathyanarayana appointed IAS officer Sagayam as special officer to probe complaints of illegal mining in Madurai.

Concluding the probe, Sagayam submitted a 600-page report on November 23, 2015 along with annexure running to over 7,000 pages. The two-member special bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and G Jayachandran passed the directions on Friday after going through part of the reports submitted by special officer U Sahyam in 16 steel trunks that contained 31 booklets.

Appearing for the State, government pleader V Jayaprakash Narayan submitted that the report made by the legal officer consisted of a total of 212 recommendations in which 121 have been complied with and 67 cannot be accepted as they are beyond the scope of law and rules. Also, 14 of the recommendations lie within the purview of the Central government, he added.

The court, recording the submissions made by the government pleader, directed Advocate-General Vijay Narayan to appoint a counsel exclusively for the case to coordinate with all the stakeholders from the Central and State governments and submit a report in assisting the court with the case. The AG accepted the directions and said that counsel will be appointed soon. However, he sought time in submitting a detailed report on the matter.

However, the bench said, “Fresh quarrying licences in and around the Madurai district and also in the virgin areas should not be granted by the State until further orders” During the hearing, counsel for Enforcement Directorate G Hema, special public prosecutor, submitted that several cases have been filed against each of the illegal mining firm owners under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and wanted the cases to be transferred to the special bench. Accepting the submissions, the bench directed the High Court registry to transfer the cases by next hearing and adjourned the plea to January 22 for the State to file a report.