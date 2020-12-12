‘No proposal to continue private chartered train on NMR’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Salem division of Southern Railway has denied claims of a private company making a proposal to continue operation of chartered special trains on Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from January 2021.

The division came up with the clarification after a section of media came up with reports that a private company would operate chartered special trains daily from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam and back, starting next year.

A senior official said that the firm has hired the train services only for 13 days between December 5, 2020, and January 5, 2021. “It’s the advertisement published by the private firm stating that the train service is likely to be continued after January that has led to the controversy.

It’s just the wish of the private company. However, so far, the railway has not extended permission to the firm to operate the train beyond January 5,” the official said.

Sources said that the private company had hired the train to operate on NMR route during the weekend by charging a whopping `3,000 per seat. This has led to an outrage among the public with many demanding to continue the service as government-owned.