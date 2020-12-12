STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘No proposal to continue private chartered train on NMR’

A senior official said that the firm has hired the train services only for 13 days between December 5, 2020, and January 5, 2021.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railway

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Salem division of Southern Railway has denied claims of a private company making a proposal to continue operation of chartered special trains on Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) from January 2021. 

The division came up with the clarification after a section of media came up with reports that a private company would operate chartered special trains daily from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam and back, starting next year. 

A senior official said that the firm has hired the train services only for 13 days between December 5, 2020, and January 5, 2021. “It’s the advertisement published by the private firm stating that the train service is likely to be continued after January that has led to the controversy.

It’s just the wish of the private company. However, so far, the railway has not extended permission to the firm to operate the train beyond January 5,” the official said.  

Sources said that the private company had hired the train to operate on NMR route during the weekend by charging a whopping `3,000 per seat. This has led to an outrage among the public with many demanding to continue the service as government-owned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway Nilgiri Mountain Railway
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp