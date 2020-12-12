STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Reprieve for Thoothukudi lawyer for uttering unparliamentary words

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside a punishment order passed against a Thoothukudi advocate for uttering unparliamentary words during a virtual hearing.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside a punishment order passed against a Thoothukudi advocate for uttering unparliamentary words during a virtual hearing. Justice R Tharani passed the order on an appeal filed by the advocate, G Samwell Rajendran, challenging the district judge’s order dated June 9, 2020. The judge had imposed a Rs 200 fine on Rajendran and referred the matter to the Bar Council.

Rajendran said that due to network issues, he was arguing a case from his car, parked near the court. When he was about to disconnect the call after the completion of his arguments, a vehicle whizzed past him scratching his car. This provoked him to abuse that  driver using those words, he said. 

He added that in his reply to the show cause notice, which was sent to him through e-mail, he apologised to the court but inadvertently mentioned ‘this will not happen in due course’ instead of ‘this will not happen in future’. According to him, this created a misunderstanding, which resulted in the punishment. Stating that the fine was imposed without giving him a personal hearing, he approached the court. 

Justice Tharani observed that Rajendran did not file any petition for suspension of sentence and had paid the penalty of `200 imposed on him. Hence, he cannot question the district judge’s order now as a matter of right, she held. “However, considering the nature of the occurrence, the introduction of the virtual court hearing, and the fact that the petitioner extended apology, some leniency has to be shown,” she opined and set aside the order. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp