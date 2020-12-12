Reprieve for Thoothukudi lawyer for uttering unparliamentary words

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court set aside a punishment order passed against a Thoothukudi advocate for uttering unparliamentary words during a virtual hearing. Justice R Tharani passed the order on an appeal filed by the advocate, G Samwell Rajendran, challenging the district judge’s order dated June 9, 2020. The judge had imposed a Rs 200 fine on Rajendran and referred the matter to the Bar Council.

Rajendran said that due to network issues, he was arguing a case from his car, parked near the court. When he was about to disconnect the call after the completion of his arguments, a vehicle whizzed past him scratching his car. This provoked him to abuse that driver using those words, he said.

He added that in his reply to the show cause notice, which was sent to him through e-mail, he apologised to the court but inadvertently mentioned ‘this will not happen in due course’ instead of ‘this will not happen in future’. According to him, this created a misunderstanding, which resulted in the punishment. Stating that the fine was imposed without giving him a personal hearing, he approached the court.

Justice Tharani observed that Rajendran did not file any petition for suspension of sentence and had paid the penalty of `200 imposed on him. Hence, he cannot question the district judge’s order now as a matter of right, she held. “However, considering the nature of the occurrence, the introduction of the virtual court hearing, and the fact that the petitioner extended apology, some leniency has to be shown,” she opined and set aside the order.