STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Saas-bahu enmity leads to child’s kidnap

Not only did the police trace the child within hours of the alleged abduction, they also caught the suspect: The child’s grandmother.

Published: 12th December 2020 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: When a distraught man walked into the Karaikudi police station on Thursday night, seeking help to trace his abducted newborn, little did the sleuths realise that their investigations would unravel a mystery as twisted as it was cruel. Not only did the police trace the child within hours of the alleged abduction, they also caught the suspect: The child’s grandmother.

On Thursday night, Arun, a realtor from Chekalai 1st Street in Karaikudi, reached the North police station claiming that his newborn Athvik had been abducted. Arun said that the child was with his mother Rajeshwari, who was taking him to her husband Arogyam’s place, when it happened. 

When questioned, Rajeshwari claimed that she was intercepted by a man, who inquired whether the child was Arun’s. The man won her confidence by masquerading as Arun’s acquaintance. No sooner had Rajeshwari handed over the baby to the man to hold than he drove away in a car. 

However, the police were not convinced with what Rajeshwari offered as her version, and soon started sifting through the CCTV footage available in the region. A scan of the footage revealed that no car resembling Rajeshwari’s account had passed through the area. Their suspicion aroused, the sleuths grilled Rajeshwari, who wilted under scrutiny and confessed to having enacted the drama to take revenge on her daughter-in-law.

Rajeshwari had been nursing a grouse against her daughter in-law, Thainish, who had married Arun earlier this year against her wishes. Rajeshwari blamed Thainish for separating Arun from her after their love marriage. However, Rajeshwari attempted to mend fences by taking care of a pregnant Thainish. 

After Thainish gave birth to the child, under the pretext of taking the child to Arogyam’s house, Rajeshwari took the child and gave him to her neighbour Fathima, who had a childless daughter. Police said that there was no money transaction between Rajeshwari and Fathima. A probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap Karaikudi
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp