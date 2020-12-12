Status quo ordered on G.O on AYUSH practitioners

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday ordered status quo on a G.O. passed by the State Health Department permitting the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy to outsource medical practitioners for the wellness centres functioning under the latter.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi passed the interim order on a public interest litigation filed by an advocate G V Vairam Santhosh of Madurai. Questioning the government that on what basis did it permit outsourcing through a private agency, the judges directed the government to file a response in three weeks.

Santhosh submitted that the Health Secretary passed a G.O. on July 3, 2020, permitting the Director of Indian Medicine, and Homeopathy to fill up the vacancies in the Yoga and Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy wellness centres across the State through outsourcing.

Pursuant to the same, a private agency was engaged to recruit doctors especially for Covid-19 duty, he claimed. Saying there was no transparency in the recruitment and lives of the public is at risk, he approached the court.

