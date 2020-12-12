Tamil Nadu reports 1,235 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,235 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Friday taking the state tally to 7,96,475 and toll to 11,870.

Chennai and Coimbatore remain the only districts reporting over 100 cases. While Chennai recorded 307 cases, Coimbatore recorded 115 cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 69, 40 and 70 cases respectively. Perambalur district again reported zero cases on the day while nine other districts reported cases in single digits.

Aside from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, only Salem with 73 cases and Madurai with 50 crossed the half-century mark on the day.

The state tested 70,436 samples and 69,999 people on the day. After 1,311 people were discharged, the State was left with 10,299 active cases.

Among those who tested positive on Friday, one was a passenger from Karnataka who arrived in the state by flight while another was a person from Bihar who arrived in Tamil Nadu by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all of the deceased had comorbid conditions.