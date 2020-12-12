STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN: Sculpture pond in Tiruvannamalai declared a protected monument, to get facelift

Called 'Ammakulam', the pond located at Kilravanthavadi, has some unique features such as sculptures and panels depicting scenes of an epic and devotional literature.

The sculpture pond 'Ammakulam' at Thandrampat Taluk in Tiruvannamalai (by special arrangement)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A sculpture pond at Thandrampat Taluk in Tiruvannamalai is set to get a facelift and turn into a tourist attraction following the declaration of it as a ‘protected monument’.

Called 'Ammakulam', the pond located at Kilravanthavadi, has some unique features such as sculptures and panels depicting scenes of an epic and devotional literature.

Tamil Nadu government declared it as a protected monument paving the way for its renovation, for which, the site was craving for long.

“The structure will be renovated, fencing will be erected and lawns will be created in the site since it was announced as a protected monument,” R Sivanandam, Deputy Director of State Department of Archaeology, told The New Indian Express.

Tamil Nadu government has earlier issued a notification under sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966 (Tamil Nadu Act 25 of 1966) to declare Ammakulam as protected monument.

The tank was built during 17th-18th century CE when Nayakka Kings were ruling the region.

Erotic sculptures, statues and panels were found in the tank, which was presumed to have been constructed by the then King for his daughter. Since she was shy, the erotic sculptures were chiselled as part of sex education. But there wasn’t any concrete evidence to prove it.

“The legend goes that the sculptures were chiselled to remove shyness of the King’s daughter. But it can’t be proved with evidence because there weren’t any inscriptions on it,” said S Balamurugan, a Revenue department officer and head of Tiruvannamalai Historical Society.

Portraits of deities, panels of events depicted in Ramayana, devotional literature such as Sivapuranam, Bagavathapuranam, heroic sports, entertainment sculptures along with engravings of peacock, crane, deer, elephant, tortoise, trees, physical pleasure were seen in the walls and stairs of the tank.

The tank was found in a dilapidated condition before it was given a facelift by the district administration in 2017. Subsequently, a proposal was sent to the State government for protecting the ancient structure.

Tiruvannamalai district has a treasure trove of ancient structures, artefacts and hero stones, but they remain scattered. From Thandarampat to Chengam, there are about 60 hero stones can be seen.

Archaeological enthusiasts have been clamouring for creating a cluster of monuments and convert the sites into a tourist attraction to protect the cultural glory and archaeological importance.

Apart from the Ammakulam in Tiruvannamalai, the State government has also declared an elephant statue at Alagarmalai in Ariyalur district as a protected monument.

