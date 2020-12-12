STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on Tamil Nadu's first automated auto testing centre hits legal roadblock

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways chose Tiruchy to house the first of its kind facility in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Department officials cited litigation as the reason for the delay. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The slow pace of land acquisition is delaying Tiruchy’s opportunity to host Tamil Nadu's first inspection and certification centre for automobiles. 

It has been ten months since the project was approved, but work is yet to start.

In an initiative towards improving the efficiency in an inspection of motorized vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) introduced an inspection and certification centres through which the fitness test for vehicles would be conducted using the mechanised equipment.

The MORTH chose Tiruchy to house the first of its kind facility in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

“We estimated the state-of-the-art facility to function from the end of 2020. But almost 10 months have passed since the project was approved and funds anctioned, we are yet to start the construction as revenue department could not complete the land acquisition,” said sources in the transport department.

Once commissioned, the facility can issue Fitness Certificates(FC) to at least 80-100 vehicles in a day. Tests including brake, speed, headlight, side slip and suspension will be conducted with the help of automated equipment.

“The validity of FC was extended till September due to the lockdown. Once the relaxations are lifted, we are having double the number of requests. Apart, from the extended application, even the current applications are coming for renewal. With all the major offices in Tiruchy located in cramped locations, the new facility could have been of great help,” said an RTO official.

Revenue Department officials cited litigation as the reason for the delay. 

An official said, “Though the land belongs to the Revenue Department, a resident adjacent to it filed a case saying he was provided with a patta. Once the case is settled, the land will be handed over to the transport department.”

