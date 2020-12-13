STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Another man attacked by a wild elephant, in Sirumugai this time

This is the third such incident within a day and the increasing incident has created panic movements for those who are living in forest boundaries.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Another man was injured in a wild elephant attack at Sirumugai forest range on Saturday night. This is the third such incident to occur on Saturday.

The injured was identified as P Nagaiyan (35), a security guard. The incident occurred at 11.30 pm when he was guarding the plantation land at Mokkamedu in Pethikuttai Pirivu. The male elephant pushed him and went back into the forest. Locals, who heard his screams, rescued the man and took him to a private hospital in Mettupalayam.

"Our staff visited the hospital and enquired about his condition with the doctors. He has to undergo surgery for the injury to his jaw and he will have to be on rest for a few weeks as his right hand was fractured," said a forest official.

This is the third such incident within a day and the increasing incident has created panic movements for those who are living in forest boundaries.

On Saturday morning, P Arumugam (75) of Vanjiamman Nagar near Thondamuthur was killed after an elephant attacked him while he was standing in front of his house. Later the same elephant injured two youths K Arusamy (19) and K Muthu (18) in the same locality.

Human deaths and injuries due to elephant attacks are on the rise in Coimbatore. Despite the formation on November 25 of three special night patrolling teams to chase the elephants back into forest, the incidents are continuing as evidenced by a forest department report. 

According to the report, there has been a rise in incidents of wild elephants straying out of the forest areas in Coimbatore division. 

"In the first 12 days of November, individual male elephants and herds of wild elephants came out of forest areas in seven forest ranges in Coimbatore forest division 96 times, probably to search for food and water. However, in the first 12 days of December, this figure rose to 123,” a forest department report revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sirumugai forest range wild elephant
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp