STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops help tribal youth scale new heights

The initiative has created a bond between the tribals and the men in khaki. The unreasonable fear for men in uniform seems to have been replaced with respect and adulation.

Published: 13th December 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. To save the youngsters living atop Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai, from falling into the trap of earning some quick bucks through illegal means – including smuggling of red-sander logs –and to help them earn a decent livelihood- the police here have come up with a proactive initiative- coaching for competitive examination.

The initiative has created a bond between the tribals and the men in khaki. The unreasonable fear for men in uniform seems to have been replaced with respect and adulation. The free coaching classes are provided by the police, with the help of forest department and an NGO.

The idea was mooted by North Zone Inspector General (IG) of Police P Nagarajan. “We are coaching them to clear both TNPSC and TNUSRB. We hope this initiative will create a big change in their lives,” says N Kamini, DIG of Vellore Range. The coaching classes were started in October under the supervision of Tiruvannamalai SP S Aravind.

As many as 250 job aspirants, including 100 women, have been attending the weekly classes atop the hills. While most tribal youngsters take up brewing of illegal hooch or red-sander poaching to earn a living, education, these officials believe, will set them on a new path.

“It is a big chance for me to get the coaching for competitive examinations. The subjects are explained in a very simple method and it is easy to understand,” says S Subashini, a second year nursing course student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal youth
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp