Cops help tribal youth scale new heights

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. To save the youngsters living atop Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai, from falling into the trap of earning some quick bucks through illegal means – including smuggling of red-sander logs –and to help them earn a decent livelihood- the police here have come up with a proactive initiative- coaching for competitive examination.

The initiative has created a bond between the tribals and the men in khaki. The unreasonable fear for men in uniform seems to have been replaced with respect and adulation. The free coaching classes are provided by the police, with the help of forest department and an NGO.

The idea was mooted by North Zone Inspector General (IG) of Police P Nagarajan. “We are coaching them to clear both TNPSC and TNUSRB. We hope this initiative will create a big change in their lives,” says N Kamini, DIG of Vellore Range. The coaching classes were started in October under the supervision of Tiruvannamalai SP S Aravind.

As many as 250 job aspirants, including 100 women, have been attending the weekly classes atop the hills. While most tribal youngsters take up brewing of illegal hooch or red-sander poaching to earn a living, education, these officials believe, will set them on a new path.

“It is a big chance for me to get the coaching for competitive examinations. The subjects are explained in a very simple method and it is easy to understand,” says S Subashini, a second year nursing course student.