NEET aspirant under scanner for forging documents for medical seat

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education has filed a police complaint against a NEET aspirant and her father for allegedly doctoring the NEET scorecard and provisional rank list to secure a medical seat.

According to police, the candidate was identified as NB Deeksha from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

In his complaint to Periamet police, Additional Director of Medical Education and Secretary of the Selection Committee G Selvarajan alleged that the candidate had secured 27 marks in NEET UG-2020 as against 610 marks mentioned in the NEET score card uploaded by her.

The official alleged that the candidate manipulated the provisional rank list released by the DME by replacing the name of another candidate, N Hrithika, with hers. Equipped with the doctored documents, the official claimed that the girl and her father, Dr N K Balachandran, a dentist, approached the counselling venue on November 30 though she was not invited for the same due to ineligibility.

"The malpractice was detected during an internal probe, which included cross-verification of the NEET score card uploaded by the candidate with the one available with National Testing Agency," he told The New Indian Express.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 464 (making a false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told reporters that an inquiry is on. According to police sources, a police team has been tasked to visit Paramakudi for further investigation.