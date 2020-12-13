STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET aspirant under scanner for forging documents for medical seat

According to police, the candidate was identified as NB Deeksha from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

NEET

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education has filed a police complaint against a NEET aspirant and her father for allegedly doctoring the NEET scorecard and provisional rank list to secure a medical seat.

According to police, the candidate was identified as NB Deeksha from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

In his complaint to Periamet police, Additional Director of Medical Education and Secretary of the Selection Committee G Selvarajan alleged that the candidate had secured 27 marks in NEET UG-2020 as against 610 marks mentioned in the NEET score card uploaded by her.

The official alleged that the candidate manipulated the provisional rank list released by the DME by replacing the name of another candidate, N Hrithika, with hers. Equipped with the doctored documents, the official claimed that the girl and her father, Dr N K Balachandran, a dentist, approached the counselling venue on November 30 though she was not invited for the same due to ineligibility.

"The malpractice was detected during an internal probe, which included cross-verification of the NEET score card uploaded by the candidate with the one available with National Testing Agency," he told The New Indian Express.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 464 (making a false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told reporters that an inquiry is on. According to police sources, a police team has been tasked to visit Paramakudi for further investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp