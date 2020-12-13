STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 1,195 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

Chennai and Coimbatore remain the only districts reporting more than 100 fresh cases in a day.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:50 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 1,195 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday, taking the State’s tally to 7,98,888 and toll to 11,895.

Chennai and Coimbatore remain the only districts reporting more than 100 fresh cases in a day. Chennai reported 340 new cases while Coimbatore reported 115. Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 66, 46 and 70 new cases respectively.

Perambalur district again reported no new cases while as many as 10 districts reported new cases in the single digits. Aside from Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, only Salem and Tirupur reported more than 50 cases on the day. While Salem reported 66 new cases, Tirupur reported 62. 

According to the State health bulletin, 1,276 patients were discharged on Sunday leaving the State with 10,115 active cases. So far, 7,76,878 people have been discharged. The State also tested 69,568 samples and 69,143 individuals on the day. The total number of individuals tested in the State now stands at 1,26,60,084.

Among the deaths reported on the day, two of the deceased did not have any comorbid conditions.

