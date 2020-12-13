STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman shepherd injured during Army's shooting practice in Tiruchy

Police sources said that as the incident occurred by 7 pm as her presence in the range was unnoticed earlier. 

Published: 13th December 2020

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A woman shepard was found injured near the Veeramalai shooting range at Vaiyampatti on Saturday night hours. Villagers alleged that she was hit by the bullets from the shooting range.

However, the officials said that the training that was underway as mortar launching not gun firing.

At present, Indian Army's 13th Garhwal Rifle Regiment (Bengaluru) is training for 81mm mortar launcher firing at that range. Under the district collector's order, the training is being conducted till 5:30 pm from December 03 - December 20. Five officials including 193 soldiers are taking part in the training process.

Nallammal (35) of Veeramalai is residing close to the foot of Veeramalai hill.

On Saturday, Nallammal who had left her cattle and goats in the Veeramalai forest area for grazing had come searching for her cattle.

Thinking that the training was concluded for the day, Nallammal said to have entered into the forest area for getting her cattle back.

But she did not return home. When the villagers searched for her, they found her unconcious with severe injuries in her right thigh.

Reportedly, the incident occurred by 7 pm. She was immediately rescued and rushed to a hospital in Manapparai and later to a private hospital in Tiruchy for treatment.

While locals alleged that the training was carried out even after the time limit for the day; which should have been concluded 5:30 p.m. However, the officials denied this.

Speaking to TNIE, an investigation officer of the case from Vaiyampatti, said, "Firstly, at present there is Mortar launching training underway in the shooting range. Being caught in Mortar firing might have lead to even vital injury than the injury she sustained. So, she might not have been hit by mortar. We suspect that she might have been injured due to some minor explosion caused by the remains of ammunition. Secondly, we are looking into why the woman came to that spot, which is far away from her house. We are investigating the case from all the angles."

He added that investigations are underway to unravel the case.

