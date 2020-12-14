Fast by political parties in Puducherry in support of farmers

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP),SUCI –Communist, Makkal Neethi Maiam(MNM) and Makkal Ezhuchi Iyakkam volunteers on Monday jointly observed one day fast near the Shivaji Statue to support the cause of the agitating farmers. The party volunteers came on a procession and sat on a fast.

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) organized agitation in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi.

Led by party secretary Rajangam ,the CPM volunteers took out a procession through the main thoroughfares of the town and picketed the Reliance-Jio showroom on the Anna saalai.

Meanwhile, the VCK volunteers led by principal secretary Deva Pozhilan took out a separate procession and joined them in the picketing of the show room. Meanwhile, police security was provided to the office of the BJP in the wake of the ongoing agitations.