Kalaimamani awards to be conferred soon: Minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would confer the Kalaimamani awards for the year 2019 and 2020 to 80 artistes in the State in January, State Minister for Archaeology, Tamil language and Culture, K Pandiarajan.

Addressing a gathering during ‘Mupperum Vizha’ held at World Tamil Sangam campus on Saturday, the minister said that the new representatives have been elected to the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram and a fare selection would be made by them.

He also added that a gold chain weighing 5 sovereigns would be given to each awardee and the financial assistance for Kalai Semmal awardees has been enhanced to Rs 1 lakh. Further, elaborating on various reforms brought by the government for the welfare of folk artistes in the State, he said that steps are underway to revive the Fine Arts Council, which remained non-finctional for around ten years now.