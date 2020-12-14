STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notorious Vellore gangster on Police radar, special squads on the prowl

The Police have brought a notorious gangster, who masterminded the murder, on their radar and special squads have been on the prowl to nab him.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:40 PM

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R SIVAKUMAR
Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of the brutal murder of a 47-year-old realtor in Tiruvannamalai, organised crime seems to raise its head in the region shocking the Police the way the conspiracy was hatched and meticulous planning to execute with dexterity. The Police have brought a notorious gangster, who masterminded the murder, on their radar and special squads have been on the prowl to nab him.

‘Funk’ Babu, the realtor, was talking to an acquaintance in front of a shop at Gandhi Nagar on the bypass road in Tiruvannamalai town on Dec. 3, when a gang suddenly sprang up behind him, one of them dropping a long knife on the back his neck. Within seconds, he collapsed, then followed five more cuts on his head and face. The life of the man was snuffed out within a few seconds.

It was to take revenge upon the murder, of an AIADMK functionary Kanagaraj, occurred in 2017.

More than the murder, what shocked the Police was the way the Kanagaraj’s wife Gnanasoundari planned to get rid of Babu, hired the gang, paid huge amount, and the meticulous planning and execution with audacity by the hired killers.

“We hadn’t ever come across such a revenge murder in the temple town in recent years. It was really surprising to know, during investigations, how the woman arranged the gang with the help of her brothers and their friends, and the way the gang executed it,” said a senior Police officer.

So far, Tiruvannamalai district police arrested 11 persons including the gang members, Gnanasoundari, her mother and two brothers in connection with the murder.

The murder conspiracy was hatched by Vellore-based notorious gangster Vasur Raja @ Raja who has been hiding for months. His men had finished Babu off for a sum of Rs. 40 lakh.

Vellore and Tiruvannamalai district police have formed separate teams to track the gangster who had about 40 cases of murder, attempt to murder, abduction and extortion.

“Special squads have been constituted to nab the gangster. He has been hiding for months. We hope to nab him soon,” the officer stated.

Vasur Raja sent chills down the spine in Vellore in 2012 when he along with his men chased a rival in the premises of district court complex but their target escaped by taking refuge in the lawyers association hall. Years later, he was acquitted by the court as the victim and witnesses turned hostile.

He has also been booked in several cases by the Bengaluru police.

The police, now, hope to put an end to his illegal activities.

