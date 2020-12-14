STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest as officials take away gold jewels from Uthiramerur temple

Around 500-gm of gold ornaments were discovered from the historic Kuzambeswarar temple in Uthiramerur village in Kancheepuram district.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

jewels

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 500-gm of gold ornaments were discovered from the historic Kuzambeswarar temple in Uthiramerur village in Kancheepuram district. Reportedly built during the Chola period, the ornaments were found near the entrance of the temple during the ongoing renovation works.

According to local police, the ornaments were discovered on Saturday, however, it came to the public attention after videos and pictures of the same were shared widely on social media on Sunday. Revenue department officials carried out an inspection and took the ornaments to the Uthiramerur treasury, in the presence of a large police contingent. Even as the valuables were being taken, the villagers staged protests and blocked the government vehicles.

Police said that the villagers wanted the officials to return the ornaments to the temple, which does not fall under the ambit of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The villagers gave up protests reportedly after local politicians and officials in the panchayat assured to ensure the ornaments are brought back.

An officer from Uthiramerur police told Express that no complaint was filed and none was detained for the protest. Uthiramerur, a quaint village about 85 km from Chennai, suddenly found itself embedded into the foundation of democracy on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the grassroots-level governance practiced there during the Chola period in the 10th century.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uthiramerur temple
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp