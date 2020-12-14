Protest as officials take away gold jewels from Uthiramerur temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 500-gm of gold ornaments were discovered from the historic Kuzambeswarar temple in Uthiramerur village in Kancheepuram district. Reportedly built during the Chola period, the ornaments were found near the entrance of the temple during the ongoing renovation works.

According to local police, the ornaments were discovered on Saturday, however, it came to the public attention after videos and pictures of the same were shared widely on social media on Sunday. Revenue department officials carried out an inspection and took the ornaments to the Uthiramerur treasury, in the presence of a large police contingent. Even as the valuables were being taken, the villagers staged protests and blocked the government vehicles.

Police said that the villagers wanted the officials to return the ornaments to the temple, which does not fall under the ambit of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The villagers gave up protests reportedly after local politicians and officials in the panchayat assured to ensure the ornaments are brought back.

An officer from Uthiramerur police told Express that no complaint was filed and none was detained for the protest. Uthiramerur, a quaint village about 85 km from Chennai, suddenly found itself embedded into the foundation of democracy on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the grassroots-level governance practiced there during the Chola period in the 10th century.