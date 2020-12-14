Tamil Nadu diary

By Express News Service

EPS, OPS condole demise of ex-MLA’s father

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement on Sunday, condoled the demise of Sri Rama Bramendra Saraswathi Swamigal, father of

former MLA Rama Ramanathan of Kumbakonam.

Vijayakant to declare alliance plans in Jan

Chennai: DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday said party president Vijayakant will declare party’s alliance plans for the Assembly elections, next month. To discuss the current political scenario and next course of action, a consultative meeting with district secretaries was held at the party headquarters on Sunday. Adressing mediapersons, Premalatha said, “DMDK is still in the AIADMK-led alliance and party president will declare in January our alliance plans for the Assembly elections.”

DMK seeks permanent jobs for nurses

Chennai: The DMK has urged authorities to make permanent the jobs of those health department staff who were posted on temporary basis. Party president MK Stalin on Sunday said, “The tenure of temporary nurses, who worked with dedication to protect the lives of public from Covid-19 infection, will end soon. However, the infection risk is not over yet. So, I urge the department to hire them as permanent staff.”

PMK urges to cancel semester exam for ten new arts and science colleges

Chennai: PMK has urged the State government to cancel semester examination for students of 10 newly established arts and science colleges this year since the institutions have been functioning without teaching faculty. While first semester exams have been announced, the students in these colleges couldn’t learn subjects since teaching faculty was not appointed in these colleges, PMK founder S Ramadoss said in on Sunday. He also urged the government to appoint teaching faculty in the colleges.

Initiate CBI probe into graft charges in transport dept: TNCC

Chennai: The Congress State unit on Sunday urged the government to take action against those allegedly collecting bribe in the transport department. TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “Following the surprise raids conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths at various RTO offices, a total of Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash was seized. The government should order a CBI investigation into it and if it fails to do so, the party will approach the court seeking CBI probe.”