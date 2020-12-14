STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu becomes the fourth state in the country to register over 8 lakh Covid positive cases

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said in a pandemic the absolute number of cases cannot be ignored, but what's important to note is the active number of cases, case fatality and test positivity.

Published: 14th December 2020 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

For representational purpose. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu became the fourth state in the country on Monday to register 8 lakh Covid-19 cases, after Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

With 1,141 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the total number of cases in the State stood at 8,00,029. Andhra Pradesh had 8,75,531 cases, Karnataka 9,01,410 and Maharashtra a whopping 18,80,416 cases as of Monday evening.

Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam said the State has been able to identify these many cases due to the continued surveillance done so far.

"The State has been witnessing a continuous decline in cases for the past two months and the focus is on how quickly we are going to reduce the cases further," he told The New Indian Express.

He added that all educational institutions have been asked to follow Covid protocols strictly.

"We have kept the active cases below 10,500 for a while now and the other parameters too are in check," he said.

Radhakrishnan said over 100 people testing positive in IIT-M must serve as a lesson for all educational institutions and also mansions, where there is a common place for having food.

"If masking is not maintained there, it would probably be the main source of spread," he said.

He urged the public to continue following prevention measures, especially in crowded and closed places.

Meanwhile, according to the TN State Health Bulletin, the active cases in the state are now at  10,039,  while people discharged are at 7,78,081 with a further 1,203 being discharged on Monday.

With 63588 RTPCR tests, the total tests done across the 231 testing Centres in the state is now at 1,27,23,672.

In Chennai, the active cases are now at 1.4 percent. Only 3153 people from among the 2,20,211 total cases are undergoing treatment.

The city has been recording less than 400 cases for a while now and Corporation officials said they have downsized the door-to-door survey staff.

"We are doing more than 11,000 Covid tests daily and cases have been less than 400. We have downsized the survey staff by one-third and we may further decrease it," said an official.

