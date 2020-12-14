STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Officials remove newly-installed Ambedkar statue from Villupuram village

The police and revenue officials had told the villagers the statue was installed without taking prior permission.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

The statue of B R Ambedkar installed by youngsters in Kothampakkam village on December 6. (Pic by special arrangement)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Villupuram district officials have removed a newly-installed statue of B R Ambedkar since it was erected by residents of a village without permission. 

The villagers alleged that even over a week after the incident, seven of the residents of Kothampakkam village in Kandamangalam taluk were still kept in police custody. The police have denied this and said that the statue can be reinstalled after necessary permissions are taken.

The controversy arose when the people of the village erected an Ambedkar statue on his death anniversary on December 6. According to sources, the members of the colony had pooled Rs 25,000 for the purpose by December 6 near a temple belonging to them.

However, the police and revenue officials had told the villagers the statue was installed without taking prior permission. The villagers in turn offered to keep the statue covered until they apply and get permission. But the officials removed the statue on December 6 night.

K Prabhu, an advocate and member of VCK's Advocate Wing from the village, said "On midnight December 6, amidst rain, about 300 police personnel along with revenue officials reached our village and removed the statue, in spite of our villagers pledging to open it after taking permission. Moreover, they also arrested about seven villagers and remanded them the same night."

An FIR had been filed against seven members of the village for allegedly threatening the Village Administrative Officer, said sources.

Members of the CPI and VCK, on Monday, demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons and the statue be allowed to be installed in the village.

The superintendent of police S Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express, "The statue was removed only because there was no permission to install the statue near a place of congregation. We removed it with due respect and have kept it safe. "Once the people take official permission from the district collector
to place the statue, they can install the statue."

