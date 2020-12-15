JIPMER increases OPD services, starts elective surgeries 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: JIPMER has increased its Outpatient Department (OPD) services and is looking to serve more patients. The premier institute has also started elective surgeries as the regulations enforced in OPD services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is being systematically relaxed since October 28.

According to a release from JIPMER Director Dr Rakesh Agarwal, instead of inviting 25 selected patients identified through teleconsultation-based appointment to attend OPD in each department, the numbers have now been increased to 100 per specialty per day.

In addition, in some departments including general medicine, surgery and obstetrics and gynaecology, the number of patients called for physical evaluation in person has been increased to around 250 outpatients per day, said Dr Agarwal.

Besides the departments of Oncology comprising Medical, surgical and radiation oncology is handling 400 outpatients per day. At the moment, over 3000 patients are availing OPD services in various non-covid related specialties every day.

JIPMER has also restarted all its elective surgeries and patients needing them are being prioritised based on their disease progression and clinical conditions. More than 50 percent of the hospital bed-strength is occupied currently with over 1200 patients admitted in various departments.

However visits through prior appointments and teleconsultations before physical visits will continue in view of the risk of transmission due to overall relaxations in the community as well as in the hospital, he said .