STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ola signs pact with TN to set up Rs 2,400-crore plant

The factory will produce Ola’s upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with electric scooter, which has won several design and innovation awards

Published: 15th December 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal presenting a bouquet to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ola, one of the world’s leading mobility platforms, on Monday signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up the world’s largest scooter plant at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore in Hosur. The pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and the project is expected to create 10,000 jobs, with an initial annual capacity of two million units.

Saying that the project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat,’ Ola, in a statement, added that it will catalyze reduction of India’s import dependence in a key future sector like electric vehicles, boost local manufacturing, create jobs and  improve the country’s technical expertise. Ola’s factory will cater to customers not only in India but also the world over. The company is  gearing up to launch the first of its range of highly anticipated electric scooters in the coming months.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “We would like to thank the State and the honourable Chief Minister for extending support and fostering a long cooperation that will help us create value and play a pivotal role in enabling the paradigm shift to electric mobility. A manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu is an ideal choice for us owing to the  strategic location, conducive business environment, favourable ecosystem and high-level of skill-sets in the State.”

The factory will produce Ola’s upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with electric scooter, which has already won several prestigious design and innovation awards around the world. It features many firsts, including a beautiful and seamless design, unique removable banana battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere, apart from an intelligent software that elevates the entire consumer experience of owning a scooter. Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp