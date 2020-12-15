Ola signs pact with TN to set up Rs 2,400-crore plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ola, one of the world’s leading mobility platforms, on Monday signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up the world’s largest scooter plant at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore in Hosur. The pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, and the project is expected to create 10,000 jobs, with an initial annual capacity of two million units.

Saying that the project is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat,’ Ola, in a statement, added that it will catalyze reduction of India’s import dependence in a key future sector like electric vehicles, boost local manufacturing, create jobs and improve the country’s technical expertise. Ola’s factory will cater to customers not only in India but also the world over. The company is gearing up to launch the first of its range of highly anticipated electric scooters in the coming months.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said, “We would like to thank the State and the honourable Chief Minister for extending support and fostering a long cooperation that will help us create value and play a pivotal role in enabling the paradigm shift to electric mobility. A manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu is an ideal choice for us owing to the strategic location, conducive business environment, favourable ecosystem and high-level of skill-sets in the State.”

The factory will produce Ola’s upcoming range of two-wheeler products starting with electric scooter, which has already won several prestigious design and innovation awards around the world. It features many firsts, including a beautiful and seamless design, unique removable banana battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere, apart from an intelligent software that elevates the entire consumer experience of owning a scooter. Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers.