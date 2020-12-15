STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry launches new scheme providing subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre to sugarcane growers

"Nammazhvar Agriculture rejuvenation scheme" providing a backend subsidy to farmers cultivating sugarcane was launched by Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan on Tuesday.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when farmers are agitating over the three new farm laws brought in by the central government, the  Puducherry government has come up with a new scheme.  

"Nammazhvar Agriculture rejuvenation scheme" providing a backend subsidy to farmers cultivating sugarcane was launched by Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, the first of its kind for sugarcane cultivation, an incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre is being provided to cane farmers of Puducherry through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at an outlay of Rs 1.70 crores. In all 839 farmers will benefit from it this year.

The scheme will replace the provisions of saplings, fertilizers (gypsum, zinc sulphate and others) and saplings by the government. 

Sometimes there is a delay in providing these inputs and this affects cultivation, or there is pilferage too affecting the farmers, said Kamalakannan. 

Besides, PASIC which used to supply inputs to the farmers is not functional anymore. The government feels there is also little need to handhold farmers now when it comes to farming since they are well versed in the techniques. 

So, the government is providing the backend subsidy that covers one-fourth of the expenses incurred in cultivating sugarcane crops, he said adding that the cost of cultivation is around Rs 40,000 to 50,000 per acre. The farmers can decide the variety of sugarcane crop they wish to cultivate.

In all 820 farmers(General category) are involved in sugarcane cultivation in an area of 1677.15 acres (670.86 hectares) for which the government has earmarked Rs 1,67,71,500 (Rs 1.68 crores approximately). 

In addition, another 19 scheduled caste farmers are cultivating the crop in 30.70 acres and they will be provided Rs 3,07,000(Rs 3.07 lakhs). 

All the farmers belong to Puducherry as sugarcane is cultivated in the region only and not in Karaikal, Mahe or Yanam regions.

The Agriculture department is already providing backend subsidy for cultivation of paddy, banana, pulses, coconut and other crops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry sugarcane farm subsidy Nammazhvar Agriculture rejuvenation scheme Sugarcane farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp