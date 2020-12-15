Quality healthcare is now closer to poor: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at benefitting the poor, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated the Amma Mini-clinics Scheme at a clinic in Royapuram. These clinics will offer free treatment to the poor, just like government hospitals.

Addressing reporters, Palaniswami said the mini-clinics will bring quality healthcare to the locality of the poor people. “Each clinic will have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant. The facility will treat people for fever, cold, cough and minor ailments,” he said.

A total of 2,000 mini-clinics will be set up under this scheme and as many as 630 will begin functioning in the first phase. At present, clinics have been set up in Tondiarpet, Vyasarpadi, Teynampet and Mylapore. A total of 47 clinics are expected to operate in Chennai across all the 15 zones.

Palaniswami said that even for minor ailments, it would cost a person Rs 100 or Rs 200 at a private healthcare facility. “We don’t want our people to face that difficulty, and that is why we have come up with this scheme,” he said. Officials said Palaniswami is likely to visit Salem on December 16 to inaugurate more clinics.

As many as 630 such clinics will be opened in Phase II and 740 in Phase III. Officials said a clinic will be set up for a locality having a population of 50,000.Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam also spoke about the benefits of the scheme at the inauguration.