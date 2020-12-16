Court issues notice to govt on treatment, testing costs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the State to respond by January 11 on a petition that sought a direction to the State government to fix package rates based on actual operational cost for Covid-19 treatment and testing under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana issued the notice based on a plea moved by an association of private hospitals. The association appealed the court to quash a Government Order, which prescribed ceiling for treatment under CMCHIS, and direct the authorities to device appropriate, rational and sustainable package rates for Covid treatment and testing under the scheme in empanelled private hospitals.

“The cost for both critical and non-critical Covid treatment has been fixed without any data. It has been done arbitrarily without considering the actual operational costs,” senior advocate K Subramaniyan, representing the association, said.

The association in its plea said, “Swab test for a patient costs Rs 4,500, a rate that has been endorsed by the apex court. The kit alone costs Rs 3,000. While so, the state has fixed meagre amounts for such tests under the CMCHIS.” The court adjourned the plea to January 11