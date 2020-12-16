STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC finds Rs 1.37 crore unaccounted cash from multiple entities

The officials also found silver worth Rs 1.5 lakh, diamonds worth Rs 5.4 lakh, and documents of property worth around Rs 7 crore.   

For representational purposes

CHENNAI/ERODE: Multiple raids conducted over the last two days, by different agencies on different entities, have unearthed crores worth undisclosed income. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has found around Rs 1.37 crore unaccounted cash and 3kg gold in the house of superintendent in the State Environment Department. The officials also found silver worth Rs 1.5 lakh, diamonds worth Rs 5.4 lakh, and documents of property worth around Rs 7 crore.    

The DVAC personnel conducted similar searches and made seizures from several sub-registrar offices (SRO), including Vallam SRO  in Viluppuram (Rs 73,200), Andhiyur SRO in Erode (Rs 66,030), Vaniyambadi SRO in Vellore (Rs 94,000), and Guduvancheri SRO in Chengalpattu (Rs 1.75 lakh). The directorate said that in continuation to Monday’s surprise check at Guduvancheri SRO, the sub-registrar officer’s house in Chengalpattu was searched and unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 11.55 lakh and 114 sovereigns were seized. 

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department continued searches at the premises of Sri Pathy Associates Private Limited in Erode on Tuesday. The search that began on Monday night was based on a tip-off that the firm had stashed unaccounted cash. Sources said that around 35 officials from the Coimbatore, Erode, and Madurai I-T offices searched 10 places linked to Sri Pathy Associates. 

